Albert Boscov has died

READING – The Chairman of Boscov’s Deparment Stores has died. Albert Boscov died Friday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Boscov ran the business for more than six decades and announced recently to his employees that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Boscov entered the family business in his 20’s , which was started by his father in 1911. He was able to expand the business to 43 stores across the state and more than 7,000 employees. Boscov then expanded into Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Ohio.

He retired for a time, but in 2009 when his business was in bankruptcy, he came out of a retirement. The company received a loan from the Rendell administration for about $35-million to help bring Boscov’s back into good financial standing. Boscov said he paid the money back to the state once the business was again thriving.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced for Albert Boscov. He was 87-years-old. (Ali Stevens)