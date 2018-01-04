AG’s office says it’s done nothing wrong in Bolus case

WILLIAMSPORT – The state attorney general’s office says it’s done nothing wrong in its handling of the case against Brian Bolus, the former Minuteman business owner who now lives in Utah.

PennLive.com reports the AG’s office denies it violated anyone’s rights in investigating and prosecuting Bolus and his environmental service companies—even though nearly all of the charges have been dropped or aren’t being prosecuted. The AG also denies the responsibility for the bankruptcy of Bolus’s Milton-based company, Minuteman Spill Response Inc.

The attorney general’s office does acknowledge, in a court document, it’s agents did put Bolus’s wife Karen in handcuffs while they search the family home, but they say that was not illegal.

The denials are contained in a Wednesday filing in U.S. Middle District Court, regarding the civil suit filed by Bolus’ family against the state attorney general’s office.

Bolus did plead guilty to a federal tax evasion charge in January 2016 and is still facing two of the 83 charges which were filed in 2013. (Matt Catrillo)