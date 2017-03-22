Aggressive driving enforcement effort is underway

MOUNT CARMEL — Local police and state police are taking part in an aggressive driving enforcement initiative across the region. The effort began on March 20 and will continue through April 30. Local agencies participating including several townships in Columbia County, Coal Township and Mount Carmel Township in Northumberland County and Williamsport and Old Lycoming Township in Lycoming County.

The enforcement will focus on speeding, work zone safety violations and preventing motorists from passing on the right. The effort is to reduce the number of aggressive-driving related crashes, injuries and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Last year’s campaign netted more than 43-thousand aggressive-driving related citations, including more than 28-thousand for speeding. (Ali Stevens)