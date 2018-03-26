Agency wants PA Supreme Court to punish those who convicted Sandusky: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The agency that investigates and prosecutes wrongdoing by Pennsylvania lawyers wants the state Supreme Court to punish Penn State’s former general counsel and a prosecutor who helped convict Jerry Sandusky of child molestation. The allegations against Cynthia Baldwin and Frank Fina relate to their involvement with the grand jury investigation more than five years ago. The state Office of Disciplinary Counsel is pursing petitions for discipline against the two. Baldwin is a former state Supreme Court justice and Penn State trustee who was the university’s general counsel when the scandal broke. Fina helped direct the investigation and led the successful prosecution of Sandusky by the attorney general’s office. Baldwin and Fina both argue they didn’t violate legal ethical rules and say the allegations should be dismissed.

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum said Sunday that students who have rallied for gun control should instead learn CPR or find their own way to prevent a school shooting. “How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that,” the Republican said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” The 2012 and 2016 presidential candidate said students could work to stop bullying in their communities or respond themselves to a shooter instead of asking lawmakers to approve legislation to protect them. Santorum’s comments prompted outrage on social media a day after hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the U.S. to push for tougher laws to fight gun violence. The demonstrations Saturday were led by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed last month.

DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a Pennsylvania couple and their 3-year-old daughter who were killed in a head-on crash. The York County coroner’s office says 32-year-old Brandon Rayhart, 26-year-old Jennifer Edler and their daughter, Destiny Rayhart, were killed in the crash on Friday. The family was from Carlisle. Authorities say they were in a car that crossed into the path of SUV in Carroll Township. All were pronounced dead at the scene. A 5-year-old boy in the car was flown to a hospital for treatment. He was expected to be released to a family member.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A Republican Pennsylvania congressman has announced that he will not seek re-election, boosting Democratic hopes of winning his House seat. U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello announced on Sunday that he would not be running, ending weeks of speculation about his future. During an appearance on MSNBC, the second-term congressman called it “the most difficult decision” he’s ever had to make and said it was due to a number of factors including the state’s new congressional map. Under the discarded map, Costello’s suburban Philadelphia district had a Republican majority that nevertheless helped Clinton beat Trump there by 2 percentage points in 2016. The redrawn district has slightly more Democrats and Clinton would have won it by 9 percentage points. Costello was expected to face a tough election battle against Democrat Chrissy Houlahan.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006, telling her story in a highly anticipated interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” broadcast Sunday. Daniels said she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump, an incident that she said happened while she was with her young daughter. She said in the interview that she had one encounter of consensual sex with the future president. “He knows I’m telling the truth,” said Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford. She does not allege that she was coerced in her encounter with Trump, saying, “This is not a ‘Me too.’ I was not a victim.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s favorite TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as the president reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities. Trump’s new national security adviser, John Bolton, is a former U.N. ambassador, a White House veteran — and perhaps most importantly a Fox News channel talking head. Bolton’s appointment, rushed out late Thursday, follows Trump’s recent attempt to recruit Fox guest Joseph diGenova for his legal team. Bolton went on Fox to discuss his selection and said it had happened so quickly that “I think I’m still a Fox News contributor.” Another recent TV-land addition to the Trump White House is veteran CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow as top economic adviser. Other Fox faces on Trump’s team: rising State Department star Heather Nauert, a former Fox News anchor; communications adviser Mercedes Schlapp and Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh. The latter two are both former Fox commentators.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The power of the youth rallies against gun violence that were held across the U.S. this weekend impressed many of the celebrities who turned out at the Kids’ Choice Awards. Stars including former couple Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon voiced their support for the hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters who spent Saturday marching for gun control. “We were with them in spirit,” Carey said as she arrived that night to the annual event with ex-husband Cannon and their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. “Oh, it’s so amazing. Absolutely! I want them to see that as well,” Cannon said, pointing to his son perched on his shoulders.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The man made famous by being “the most interesting man in the world” while pitching Dos Equis beer loaned his expertise with his perfectly groomed facial hair by helping to judge a contest looking for the best beard in Vermont. Jonathan Goldsmith, whose close-cropped beard was a key part of the image of the cigar-smoking sophisticate, judged the Best Beardies competition Saturday. It was sponsored by the Vermont chapter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. This year’s competition raised $45,000 for Make-a-Wish Vermont, topping the nearly $30,000 it brought in last year. The contest’s 2018 Top Beardie was Chip Fortune, of Colchester, whose mountain man-style beard won over the judges. The winners were among this year’s 20 competitors who made it to Saturday’s finals. They each won a plaque, a gift card for beard care products and bragging rights. Goldsmith said before the competition that a beard reveals the personality of the man who sports it.

NEW YORK (AP) — It took six weeks but “Black Panther” has finally been unseated as the top film at the North American box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel “Pacific Rim: Uprising” dethroned the superhero sensation with $28 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. But the result for “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” a Universal Pictures-Legendary Entertainment release that cost $150 million to make, was soft — at least domestically. Like the recently released “Tomb Raider,” its biggest business was in China. “Pacific Rim: Uprising” debuted there with $65 million for Legendary, which the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group acquired in 2016.

ATLANTA (AP) — Sister Jean and the Ramblers might sound like the name of an indie band, but this Cinderella is headed to the Final Four. Loyola continued to be inspired by its 98-year-old team chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, who led a prayer in the locker room before the game, then was pushed onto the court in her wheelchair to join the celebration when it was done. Joining the celebration were Jerry Harkness and other members of the Ramblers’ 1963 national championship team, which played one of the most socially significant games in college basketball history on its way to the title.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE Final Detroit 10 Atlanta 3 Final Houston 6 Miami 2 Final Baltimore 6 Philadelphia 5 Final Pittsburgh 7 Toronto 4 Final Chi White Sox 16 Milwaukee 1 Final Chi Cubs 5 Kansas City 3 Final Cleveland 6 Cincinnati 4 Final Seattle 11 San Diego 7 Final San Francisco 5 Oakland 1 Final L-A Dodgers 4 L-A Angels 2 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Tampa Bay 11 N-Y Yankees 1 Final Boston 6 Minnesota 1 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final N-Y Mets 4 Miami 3 Final Washington 4 St. Louis 2 Final Arizona 8 Colorado 3 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Cleveland 121 Brooklyn 114 Final Milwaukee 106 San Antonio 103 Final OT Indiana 113 Miami 107 Final L.A. Clippers 117 Toronto 106 Final Boston 104 Sacramento 93 Final N-Y Knicks 101 Washington 97 Final Portland 108 Oklahoma City 105 Final Houston 118 Atlanta 99 Final Utah 110 Golden State 91 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final OT Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 4 Final SO Winnipeg 5 Nashville 4 Final Vancouver 4 Dallas 1 Final OT Boston 2 Minnesota 1 Final OT Anaheim 5 Edmonton 4 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (2) Villanova 71 (14) Texas Tech 59 Final OT (4) Kansas 85 (9) Duke 81 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Baltimore at Norfolk 3:05 p.m. Chi Cubs at Boston 6:05 p.m. Chi White Sox at Charlotte 6:05 p.m. Kansas City at Omaha 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Toronto 7:07 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Atlanta 7:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Texas 8:05 p.m. San Diego at 8:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Houston 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Arizona 9:40 p.m. L-A Angels at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco 10:15 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay at Detroit 1:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Denver at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. N-Y Knicks at Charlotte 7:00 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Detroit 7:00 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota 8:00 p.m. Boston at Phoenix 10:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Florida at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m. Ottawa at Carolina 7:00 p.m. Buffalo at Toronto 7:00 p.m. Washington at N-Y Rangers 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Montreal 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m. San Jose at Chicago 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Vegas 10:00 p.m. Calgary at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

NCAA Elite Eight

MIDWEST at CenturyLink Center

Final OT Kansas 85 Duke 81

EAST at TD Garden

Final Villanova 71 Texas Tech 59

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

CBI Round 4 at San Francisco, Calif.

North Texas vs San Francisco 10:00 p.m.

