AGAPE Christian group too busy for palooza in Bloomsburg

BENTON — A group in Bloomsburg that first became well known after the 2011 flooding has cancelled their annual festival this weekend because they’re busy dealing with the recent flooding. AGAPE-palooza at the town park will not happen this year.

Since Friday, AGAPE has been serving two free meals a day to assist those recovering from last month’s flooding according to the Press-Enterprise. The festival event has been cancelled and organizers hope to bring it back next summer.

But for now, AGAPE will be serving meals to flood victims for at least another two weeks. In Bloomsburg, people can stop by AGAPE’s headquarters for buckets of supplies, including cleaning materials, gloves and dust masks, and hygiene materials. People can get more information by calling 570-317-2210.