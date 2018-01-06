AG Shapiro in the Valley for more opioid discussion

LEWISBURG – We have to do more…to attack the opioid crisis…so said State Attorney General Josh Shapiro Thursday when he visited Evangelical Community Hospital. He met with Valley medical experts to continue his listening tour.

Shapiro says his approach was, “Doing a whole lot of listening to what’s going on both the public safety and public health side in these counties, sharing some of the resources we can bring to them from the attorney general’s office, making sure they have points of contact with my agents in charge and others who are doing this hard work.”

Among the topics discussed was how the new Central PA Opioid Overdose Reversal Project affects first responders. That allows those in the line of duty to administer naloxone during overdoses. In addition to this effort, Shapiro says the number of arrests for illegal drugs has significantly increased.

But Shapiro says there’s a lot more to be done, “You have to hold the pharmaceutical companies accountable, which we’re working on. You have to hold doctors accountable. You have to make sure insurers and others are doing their part, and you have to make sure the public is engaged.”

This visit by the state attorney general was one of three separate visits in the Valley Thursday in discussing the opioid epidemic. (Matt Catrillo)