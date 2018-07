BEAVER SPRINGS – A 57-year-old man was recently involved in a scam. Selinsgrove State Police reported the victim, Kevin Bickhart, was contacted by a man who identified himself as an employee from Advanced America asking if he needed a loan.

After money was deposited into the Victim’s bank account, the money was then withdrawn by the victim and placed onto Google Play cards. The card numbers were then provided to the unidentified male.