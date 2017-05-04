Adults charged in high school fight

SUNBURY—An assistant principal was injured breaking up a fight at Shikellamy High School Tuesday. Sunbury Police say, 19- year- old Lemier Mitchell and 19- year-old Nate Rivera, both of Sunbury, were arrested Tuesday following the report of a fight at 10:30 a.m. inside the high school.

According to police a fight broke loose between Mitchell and Rivera and several staff members and students attempted to break the fight up. An assistant principal attempted to stop the fight and was hit.

Both Mitchell and Rivera were charged with a count of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. They will appear in front of Sunbury District Judge Ben Apfelbaum on the charges. (Sarah Benek )