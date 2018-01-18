UPDATE: Adult, infant killed in Route 54 crash identified

COAL TOWNSHIP – It was a Schuylkill County mother and son killed in a Route 54 crash in Coal Township, Northumberland County Tuesday. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelly says it was 27-year-old Keyla De Los Santos and her 29 day-old son, Jonathan Anthony, both of Mahanoy City.

The coroner says the mother and child both died at the scene as a result of blunt force trauma. They were pronounced dead by Kelley at 6:50 p.m. at the scene. Family members identified both De Los Santos and the child Wednesday night at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

The crash occurred Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. Coal Township police say De Los Santos and her son were in a minivan traveling east on Route 54 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Police tell us, two other people were taken to Geisinger. One is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. Those names still have yet to be disclosed. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured. (Matt Catrillo)