Adopt a cat event Saturday in Danville

DANVILLE – There are many adorable cats looking for a good home and need your help finding a loving family. H&R Block in Danville is partnering with the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Central PA Chapter Center with sponsoring an Adopt a Cat Event.

It will take place Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the H&R Block located at 1426 Ferry Street in Danville. It’s located next to Weis Market. There’s no adoption fee this day, so you’re free to stop by and find your new family member. You can also enter to win a prize.