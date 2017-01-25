Administration cancels musical, students and parents upset

DANVILLE –Many Students and parents in the Danville Area School District are up-in-arms over the administration’s decision to cancel the upcoming spring musical. Superintendent Cheryl LaTorre and high school principal Christopher Johns announced to members of the Drama Club Monday that their production of Avenue Q was being cancelled.

In published reports, LaTorre said complaints from parents led her to make the decision. WKOK attempted to contact LaTorre, but our call was not immediately returned.

Rowan Beiter, a junior at Danville and a member of the Avenue Q cast said, “One of the overriding themes of this show is the equality and acceptance of everyone regardless of race, gender, and sexual orientation.”

The Student Edition of the show is described by MTI, who holds the copyright, as “an adaptation that maintains the dramatic (and comedic) intention and integrity of the piece, while editing it to make it more appropriate for high school audiences and performers.”

Several drama club parents spoke to WKOK, but did not want to be identified as they feared retribution from the district. However, Zabrina Finn, whose daughter is a sophomore, said the district’s strategy for handling the situation is “perplexing.” She said their unilateral decision to cancel the show without giving the students the opportunity to engage in a discussion and come to an equitable solution, robbed them of a valuable learning experience. Finn said the district, in trying to avoid controversy, “has guaranteed they will get bad publicity.”

Other parents believe the decision was made out of fear. Several parents said LaTorre was afraid fundraising for the new auditorium would be hampered by the production. Additionally, she told parents that conservative members of the community might be offended by the themes in the show.

John Brady, who has directed several performances with the drama club, has stepped down as a result of the district’s decision.

Students auditioned for the musical before Christmas and have been in rehearsals for two weeks. LaTorre told them another musical would be selected to replace Avenue Q. The production was to hit the stage April 7.