Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars,’ has died at age 60

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Carrie Fisher has died, four days after suffering a medical emergency on a flight to Los Angeles. The 60-year-old daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars.” She also turned her experiences with addiction and mental illness into bestselling books, a hit film and popular stage performances.
| December 27, 2016 |