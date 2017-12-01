Activist Stoops found guilty of harassment

SELINSGROVE – Former Selinsgrove mayoral candidate Vincent Stoops was found guilty of one count of harassment by Judge Lori Hackenberg in District Court Thursday. Stoops was accused of harassing Carol Handlan, Selinsgrove Projects Inc. president in August.

In a summary hearing, Stoops faced two charges of harassment stemming from the two separate incidents where he allegedly encountered Handlan according to Selinsgrove Police. Stoops was found guilty on one, and the other was dismissed.

Carol Handlan told WKOK Stoops had contacted her twice after she had what she called a “no trespass and no communication order.”

Stoops contends “There is no such thing as a “no trespass and no communication order.” Moreover, the crime for violating a PFA/Restraining Order would be “Contempt for Violation of an Order or Agreement”, not harassment. While my attorneys examine options for appeal to the $125 fine, I have been encouraged to offer: I was charged for saying “good morning” to a public figure while out walking with my dog. Such is the state of Selinsgrove.”

