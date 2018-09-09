Active shooter response training in Snyder County Monday

SELINSGROVE – After seeing numerous shootings take place around the country recently, Snyder County is taking action so residents can be prepared in case a similar situation occurs here.

Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz said the Snyder County Houses of Worship Active Shooter Response Training will take place Monday, “It’s going to provide active shooter preparation and response. We’re just going to go over best practices that are tailored for specific houses of worship and open venues. We’ll discuss the personalities that perpetrate these attacks. We’ll talk about individual, organizational preparation and resources.”

There will be two sessions. The first is at the Middle Creek Area Community Center in Beaver Springs at 10 a.m. The second is at the county Community Action Agency at 713 Bridge Street in Selinsgrove from 5-8 p.m.

Kantz says it’s important for all residents to be prepared, “We really just want to get people to start to think about those situations. I know a number of churches and houses of worship in our area that do have action plans…have someone looking out for people that could be causing harm to their members.”

You can hear more about the training from Kantz from Friday’s On The Mark at WKOK.com.