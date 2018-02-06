Active Millennials for Progress bring recycling to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – There are now some recycling bins in Lewisburg thanks to a Valley non-partisan civic group. The containers are at several locations in the downtown according to information provided by Active Millennials for Progress (AMP). They unveiled new recycling bins in downtown Lewisburg last week.

AMP thanked, Custom Container Solutions, Hometown Disposal, and Bucknell University. Thanks to those contributions, they say the recycling bins won’t cost taxpayers any money to empty and maintain. The group meets weekly at the CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg from 7-8:30 p.m. every Sunday.