ACLU again threatening Harrisburg school district over refugees 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is again threatening to sue the Harrisburg Area School District for allegedly failing to enroll refugees as students.

The ACLU in February sent a warning letter to the district on behalf of four students. The district enrolled the students in March.

But district officials have since said they can’t “simply enroll any child for whom enrollment is sought” though they have changed its policy this week. The new rules say the district will consider “extraordinary or other circumstances” that arise inside or outside the United States that could affect a student who wants to enroll.

The ACLU and a companion group, the Community Justice Project, say that’s not good enough and that the district should simply guarantee that refugees will be admitted to its schools.