AccuWeather: Some parts of The Valley will get 18″ of snow

STATE COLLEGE – Parts of The Valley will get 18” of snow, so says AccuWeather meteorologist Heather Zehr. She says it will be one for the record books, “It starts off fairly lightly but does pick up in intensity as we go through the overnight hours. That will probably as we get into the wee hours of the morning, 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning.”

As for the morning rush hour, she says, there will be 3 to 6 inches of snow on the ground during the morning commute. As for the rest of the snowfall, “I think that the 10” to 15” is pretty much a guarantee, in fact, my gut feeling with this storm is that we end up with everyone getting as least a foot, and I suspect that when it comes to right down to it, it’s going to snow hard enough, for long enough, that we’ll be able to go right past that 15 and end up with a solid 18” in a lot of places.”

With all that snow, Heather said, our Valley is actually being spared the worst. Parts of New York and New England will get a real blizzard, with two feet of snow and 30 to 40 mile per hour winds. She told us on WKOK’s On The Mark show Monday that this will be less of a storm than the Blizzard of 93’ on this date 24-years ago. You can hear her entire interview at WKOK.com.

