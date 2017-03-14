AccuWeather meteorologist gives the latest information on the storm

STATE COLLEGE – When will the snow stop? AccuWeather Meteorologist Heather Zehr was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program at 8:30 a.m. and said, “The heavy snow is starting to wind down a little bit and I think as we head through the rest of the morning, the heavy snow continues. But, it does then lighten up for this afternoon and this evening. Then we don’t have much more than some snow flurries through the overnight hours.”

She says we still could still see some snow flurries and perhaps another inch tomorrow. Zehr said for the most part, the storm followed the path they predicted it would, “It’s hovering right along the coast coming northward. Now the thing that has been a bit of a surprise is how sharply the snow is cutting off on the western side [of the state]. We thought there would be more snow all the way to places like Erie and Pittsburgh and that really hasn’t happened.”

She says most areas now have a foot on the ground and could get a few more inches. You can hear more from Zehr from WKOK’s On The Mark program online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)