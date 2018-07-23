ACCUWEATHER HERE: NWS Watches and Warnings here

ACCUWEATHER EXCLUSIVELY FOR: WKOK/WQKX/WEGH, SUNBURY, PA, US
GOES INTO EFFECT: DAY:MONDAY DATE: 7/23/2018 FCSTR: MAGGIE JOHNSON
|The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Northumberland County…
Southeastern Montour County…
Southern Columbia County…
* Until 845 AM EDT..
* At 543 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to
two inches of rain have already fallen in western Schuylkill
County. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
* Some locations that could experience flooding include…
Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel, Minersville, Kulpmont, Ashland, Elysburg,
Tremont, Catawissa, Girardville, Marshallton, Mifflinville,
Almedia, Lavelle, Fernville, Forrestville, Branchdale, Donaldson,
Buckhorn, Aristes and Fountain Springs.
Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the
warned area. This additional rain will lead to additional flooding.
|Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
ALSO…The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch noon EDT today through late tonight for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, and York.
Following a few days of heavy rainfall, additional showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain will move through the region today and tonight. The soil is very wet and streams are running high. The expected heavy rain could cause flooding in very short order.
TODAY THROUGH TOMORROW: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND HUMID WITH A FEW SHOWERS AND HEAVIER
THUNDERSTORMS AROUND. ADDITIONAL RAIN CAN LEAD TO FLOODING PROBLEMS. HIGH TODAY 80. LOW
TONIGHT 72. TOMORROW’S HIGH 78.
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND HUMID WITH A COUPLE OF SHOWERS AND A HEAVY THUNDERSTORM.
WATCH FOR FLOODING. HIGH 79.
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND HUMID. HIGH 85.
FRIDAY: TIMES OF CLOUDS AND SUN WITH A SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM; HUMID. HIGH 84.