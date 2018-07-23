ACCUWEATHER HERE: NWS Watches and Warnings here

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Northumberland County…

Southeastern Montour County…

Southern Columbia County…

* Until 845 AM EDT..

* At 543 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to

two inches of rain have already fallen in western Schuylkill

County. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that could experience flooding include…

Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel, Minersville, Kulpmont, Ashland, Elysburg,

Tremont, Catawissa, Girardville, Marshallton, Mifflinville,

Almedia, Lavelle, Fernville, Forrestville, Branchdale, Donaldson,

Buckhorn, Aristes and Fountain Springs.

Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the

warned area. This additional rain will lead to additional flooding.