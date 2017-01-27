Accuweather expert answers questions about mild winter

SUNBURY — We’ve had a mild winter so far in the Valley, but will it stay that way for the rest of the season?

Accuweather’s lead long range forecaster Paul Pastelok was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise and explained why conditions have been above normal this January, “We’ve had a lot of cloudy days with very little sun. My sunglasses in my car right now are collecting dust. It’s been so hard to get sun. That’s a indication that our air mass has been coming from the Pacific rather than the Arctic. Arctic brings the dry air and the cold. We just haven’t had a lot of clean out days. That’s why we’ve seen a lot of clouds this year but very little snowfall.”

Pastelok says we’re not in the clear yet, “As we get into February, I think we’ll see a few extra more storm systems. Mostly mixed rain for us on the front side. Maybe by the second or third week of February, we might have a bigger one to contend with. I think that will pull in some colder air towards the east as we get to mid February. I think we got a few more four or five events to watch through February or early March.”

He also anticipates more frigid temperatures still to come this winter, “The way this winter has been, most of the cold has died down into the Rockies and plains and then modified by the time it gets to us. If this takes a different trajectory, maybe toward the Great Lakes and Northeast, we could get a period of some frigid weather. But at this point, the chances are lower of that happening. It looks colder, but not as cold as its going to be over the Northern plains and Northern Rockies.”

The Valley has received about one quarter of the snowfall it normally gets by this time of the year. Paul Pastelok was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise. You can listen to his full interview online at www.wkok.com.