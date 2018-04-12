Accusers confront Cosby in court: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Decades after they say Bill Cosby knocked them out with intoxicants and sexually assaulted them, three of his accusers confronted the 80-year-old comedian in court Wednesday, with one woman pointedly calling him a “serial rapist” and another asking him through her tears, “You remember, don’t you, Mr. Cosby?” The women’s charged rhetoric prompted several mistrial requests from Cosby’s lawyers — which were denied — as prosecutors built their case that Cosby was one of Hollywood’s biggest predators long before he met Andrea Constand, the chief accuser in his sexual assault retrial.

Now well into middle age, the accusers spoke of entering Cosby’s orbit as starstruck young women seeking career help or, in the case of a casino bartender from Reno, Nevada, simply looking for a fun time. All of them testified they wound up unconscious from the pills or alcohol he gave them, unable to say no or resist as he had his way with them.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans on a Pennsylvania House committee voted on Wednesday to give more power over redistricting to the majority party in the Legislature, breathing life into efforts to substantially change how General Assembly and congressional districts are drawn. The House State Government Committee split along party lines on a proposal to amend the state constitution to create a six-member commission to produce new boundaries for legislative and congressional districts every decade.

The vote follows the state Supreme Court-ordered redrawing of the state’s 18 congressional districts, raising calls from some Republicans to impeach the Democratic justices who backed the decision. The Republican and Democratic caucuses in the two chambers would each pick one member, and the fifth and sixth members would be voted on by the full House and Senate. Five of six members would need to approve the maps. If they would be unable to agree, lawmakers would vote on the commission’s draft maps without amendment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sexual misconduct allegations have roiled the Pennsylvania Legislature this past year, including the revelation that two cases resulted in sizeable payouts. A sitting state senator gave up plans to run for Congress in late February, following accusations of inappropriate behavior. And an investigation is underway into claims a House member was abusive toward two women, including a fellow state representative.

Over the past 15 months, dozens of state lawmakers around the country have been accused of sexual misconduct in a mounting backlash against misbehavior by those in power. The Associated Press filed records requests with every state legislative chamber to document complaints brought over the past decade.

In Pennsylvania, the state House said it was not required to disclose the number of complaints, but did provide details about two settlements totaling $280,000. The Senate said it had no records of any complaints.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl’s video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from “The Wolverine” actor Hugh Jackman. The video first appeared on Cassidy Warner’s Facebook page last month, when the fourth-grader held up signs describing her experience at her elementary school.

Cassidy says she’s been bullied since first grade. She says she’s been spat on, been hit and had her hair pulled. She says whenever she sits at a lunch table other kids leave. Jackman on Wednesday posted a supportive message to Cassidy, saying he wants her to know she’s “loved, special and smart.” Cassidy’s mother reposted the video after her Facebook account was shut down this month. Her father tells the Scranton Times-Tribune that John Adams Elementary School has changed her lunch period and recess in response.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Drug Enforcement Administration says meth hidden inside wax Disney figurines has been confiscated near Atlanta and is worth roughly $2 million. The DEA tells WSB-TV it is one of the biggest meth busts ever in Gwinnett County. The drugs were concealed inside 500 figurines of Winnie the Pooh, Donald Duck, Pluto and other Disney characters. Authorities say the meth originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta. He says another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted and is believed to have been intended as a decoy.

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has been ordered to take a second look at a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated after she encountered a transgender person in the locker room at a Midland health club. The state Supreme Court says the appeals court erred in declining to consider Yvette Cormier’s claims under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. Cormier’s membership at Planet Fitness was terminated in 2015 after she warned other women about a transgender woman at the club. Planet Fitness told her that it allows people to use the locker room that matches their identity. The appeals court last year found no evidence of sexual harassment. The court noted that Yvette Cormier and the transgender woman were both wearing clothes in the locker room.

CHICAGO (AP) — An aviation security officer fired after forcibly dragging a passenger from a plane last year has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines and the city of Chicago. James Long was one of the officers called to a plane in April 2017 after Dr. David Dao refused to give up his seat. Video taken by other passengers show Long dragging a bloodied Dao from the plane. Long was fired in August. But now he’s suing the Chicago Department of Aviation and United. The suit alleges Long didn’t receive proper training to respond to the situation and that United should have known security officers would use physical force.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga says he will reimburse taxpayers the $30,000 the state is paying to settle a lawsuit over his removal of a Capitol protester’s sign. This comes after Gov. Scott Walker’s administration released footage of the incident in response to requests by The Associated Press and other news organizations to make it public. The video shows Kooyenga walking into the Capitol with a coffee cup in hand. He glances at the sign, then returns and reads it. He comes back shortly afterward, takes the sign and leaves. The sign referred to President Donald Trump as “sadistic,” ”racist” and a “serial groper.” Kooyenga said he took the sign because he thought its placement along a curved wall of the Capitol posed a security risk.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a different kind of #MeToo movement to be sure — but Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he is part of it. The founder of the social networking site says like millions of others Facebook members, he has had his own personal information compromised by outsiders. During the second day of two days of hearing on Capitol Hill, Zuckerberg says his data was “scraped” as part of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The company, with ties to Donald Trump, collected data harvested from personality quizzes in an effort to influence voting and public opinion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins sent a message in their playoff opener. The Penguins captain got his third career postseason hat trick, Evgeni Malkin added a highlight-reel goal and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions rolled over the Philadelphia Flyers 7-0 to take quick control of their first-round series. Crosby batted a shot out of midair and past Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott in the second period for his first goal.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid and JJ Redick watched from the bench, Ben Simmons had a scoreless first half and the Philadelphia 76ers still won their 16th consecutive game, thumping the Milwaukee Bucks 130-95 to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Markelle Fultz had a triple-double for the 76ers.

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Baez homered twice for the second straight day and scored the go-ahead run on a daring dash around the bases, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 13-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kris Bryant added three hits and two RBIs as Chicago got its first home win in the first night game at Wrigley Field this season.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Oakland 16 L-A Dodgers 6

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 9 Houston 8

Final Chi White Sox 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final Seattle 4 Kansas City 2

Final Cleveland 5 Detroit 1

Final Baltimore 5 Toronto 3

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Boston 7

Final L-A Angels 7 Texas 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 5 Washington 3, 12 Innings

Final Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 2

Final Colorado 6 San Diego 4

Final Arizona 7 San Francisco 3

Final Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 3, 12 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 4 Miami 1

Final Chi Cubs 13 Pittsburgh 5

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OT Minnesota 112 Denver 106

Final Detroit 119 Chicago 87

Final N-Y Knicks 110 Cleveland 98

Final OT Miami 116 Toronto 109

Final Philadelphia 130 Milwaukee 95

Final New Orleans 122 San Antonio 98

Final Oklahoma City 137 Memphis 123

Final Orlando 101 Washington 92

Final Boston 110 Brooklyn 97

Final Sacramento 96 Houston 83

Final L.A. Lakers 115 L.A. Clippers 100

Final Portland 102 Utah 93

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Pittsburgh 7 Philadelphia 0

Final Winnipeg 3 Minnesota 2

Final Vegas 1 L.A. Kings 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Cleveland 6:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

New Jersey at Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Columbus at Washington 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved