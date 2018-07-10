Accuser asking for priest sex abuse release: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man who has accused a since-defrocked priest of molesting him as a 13-year-old is asking Pennsylvania’s highest court to allow the release of a grand jury report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses. The filing by Todd Frey comes as the state Supreme Court holds up publication of the nearly 900-page report while it accepts written arguments this week from current and former priests who object to being named in the report.

Frey joins nine news organizations and Attorney General Josh Shapiro in asking the court to release the report. A two-year investigation targeted the dioceses of Erie, Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Allentown and Scranton. Victim advocates say it could be the most exhaustive examination by any state of clergy abuse.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor from Bucks County has been killed in a training exercise. Navy officials say 23-year-old Ensign Sarah Mitchell, of Feasterville, was injured during small boat training in the Red Sea Sunday. Mitchell was taken to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan where she died at 12:45 p.m. local time.

Officials have not released how Mitchell was injured. The Pentagon says there was no foul play and Mitchell died in a “non hostile” environment. Mitchell was assigned to the USS Jason Dunham at the time of her death. No other sailors were injured. An investigation is ongoing.

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed on 9/11. Four shipping containers holding the wreckage were buried in a private ceremony on June 21 in a restricted area accessible only to loved ones of the victims, the Flight 93 National Memorial said in a statement Monday. The wreckage was scoured for identifiable items in the months before the burial, and workers found a number of items that will be added to the memorial collection.

The park service is expected later this year to release a full report of the items collected and how they will be incorporated into the memorial. The final phase of the memorial is on track to open on the 17th anniversary of the attacks. It will include a 93-foot tower (28-meter) at the entrance with wind chimes for each of the 40 victims, called the Tower of Voices. It’s designed to serve as a visual and audible reminder of the heroism of those on board. Each chime will have a different tone, or voice. Remains of all the victims were identified after the crash, either through dental records, DNA or fingerprints. Three caskets of unidentified remains were buried at the crash site in 2011.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury on Monday to find that agribusiness giant Monsanto’s widely used weed killer Roundup likely caused his disease.

Dewayne Johnson’s lawsuit is the first case to go to trial among hundreds of lawsuits saying Roundup caused non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Johnson sprayed Roundup and a similar product, Ranger Pro, at his job as a pest control manager at a San Francisco Bay Area school district, according to his attorneys. He sprayed large quantities from a 50-gallon tank attached to a truck, his attorney, Brent Wisner, told jurors during his opening statement. When the wind was gusty, it would cover his face, Wisner said. When a hose broke once, it soaked his entire body.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Faced with chants of “no justice, no peace” and a blaring recording of “Fight the Power,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abandoned his dinner at Kentucky restaurant. The Courier Journal reports the protesters Sunday opposed the government’s immigration policy, and called for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

McConnell faced similar protests outside another Louisville restaurant Saturday and at Georgetown University last month. Four Pegs bartender Nick Hulstine says a trivia host told the bar’s patrons McConnell was across the street at Sarino and used his speaker to disrupt McConnell’s meal. Hulstine says Sarino’s chefs yelled at protesters. Occupy ICE confirmed its members confronted McConnell. McConnell’s spokeswoman declined to comment. The restaurant couldn’t be reached for comment. Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says no one was arrested or cited.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It was only a matter of time, just a couple of months actually, before a preteen boy captured in a viral video yodeling in a Walmart put out a record. Mason Ramsey, the adorable 11-year-old whose version of a Hank Williams classic has been watched more than 50 million times on YouTube and spawned multiple remixes, will put out his first album on July 20.

Titled “Famous,” the EP includes a mix of new songs and country classics, including the song that made Mason an overnight Internet sensation, “Lovesick Blues.” Raised in the small town of Golconda, Illinois, Ramsey said his grandfather taught him to sing when he was 3 years old and he started performing at nursing homes, restaurants and fairs. “When I started to sing, I guess you could say it was good for a 3-year-old,” Ramsey said in a telephone interview.

HUDSON, Fla. (AP) — When a Florida man suffered a heart attack while laying sod in his front yard, the first responders did something extraordinary. Melissa and Gene Work were rushing to finish the yard work in time to avoid a fine from their homeowner’s association. Melissa Work said her husband was so worried about meeting the deadline that while he was drifting in and out of consciousness on the way to the hospital, he begged her to keep the grass from dying.

The rescue team took notice. After leaving the couple at the hospital, seven firefighters returned to their home and finished the job. Melissa Work is sharing her thanks. Pasco County Fire & Rescue officials said Sunday on Facebook that they “believe in helping the community whenever we are needed.”

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officers who followed a car zig-zagging down a Des Moines street before it crashed were surprised to find a 10-year-old boy at the wheel with his 7-year-old brother riding shotgun.

A 911 caller alerted police to a reckless driver a little before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Officers who spotted the car turned on their flashing lights while following it, but the curb-to-curb excursion didn’t end until the minor crash.

Police say neither of the boys was hurt. Sgt. Paul Parizek says the boys apparently were just out on a joy ride, and were heading nowhere in particular. Parizek says they won’t be referred to juvenile authorities, telling The Des Moines Register that “the punishment to fit the crime is probably going to be in the home.”

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 5

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 5 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Boston 5 Texas 0

Final Tampa Bay 10 Detroit 9, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Baltimore 2

Final Oakland 2 Houston 0

Final Minnesota 3 Kansas City 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 4 Philadelphia 3, 10 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 6 Washington 3

Final Miami 4 Milwaukee 3, 10 Innings

Final Philadelphia 3 N-Y Mets 1

Final L-A Dodgers 8 San Diego 2

Final San Francisco 2 Chi Cubs 1, 11 Innings

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Sparks at Seattle 3:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

