SUNBURY – A Watsontown man will stand trial this month for repeatedly raping a young girl. A jury was selected this week in Northumberland County court to decide the case against 41-year-old Jarrett Kinley.

State police say Kinley repeatedly raped a girl between the ages of 9 and 16. He is charged with multiple felonies including rape and indecent deviate sexual intercourse. The trial is scheduled for January 26 before Judge Hugh Jones.