Accused pill mill doctor has scheduled hearing

MOUNT CARMEL – A Mount Carmel doctor allegedly responsible for five deaths of patients from opioid overdoses will soon know if his medical license will remain suspended. The Daily Item reports Dr. Raymond Kraynak will appear before the Office of Hearing Examiners Jan. 19 to determine whether a temporary suspension of his medical license will be restored or remain suspended. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 Jan. 19 in Harrisburg.

Kraynak is currently released on $500,000 unsecured bail by a federal judge. Kraynak is accused of allegedly prescribed more than 6 million opioids between May 2012 and July 2017. No doctor in all of Pennsylvania prescribed more doses of opioids in 19 months leading into July 2017 than Kraynak. (Matt Catrillo)