BLOOMSBURG — A man accused of murder is being brought back to Columbia County to face the charges against him. Anthony Rocco Franklin will be returned to Columbia County from Argentina. Franklin has been fighting extradition for more than two years.

Franklin is accused of murdering his son-in-law, Frank Spencer, in 2012. Franklin’s daughter, Maria Sanutti-Spencer, has already been convicted of murder for her role in Spencer’s death. (Ali Stevens)