MIFFLINBURG— There is an accident west of Mifflinburg on Route 192, unknown injuries at this time. Union County Communications says the accident happened at 4pm Thursday afternoon on the 1700 block of Route 192.

Union County Fire Wire reports that just west of RB Winter State Park and car went off the roadway into the woods with possible entrapment. Dispatched was Mifflinburg Fire and Ambulance and a paramedic unit. We will update you on this accident when more information becomes available.