Accident reported on icy roadway

BLOOMSBURG – Icy roadways are being blamed for a recent crash that injured one man in Columbia County. State Police in Bloomsburg say 64-year old Roy Sperry of Lopez, PA was traveling south on Route 42 Friday morning when his vehicle slid on ice. Sperry’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and went up an embankment before rolling over. It happened at the intersection with White Ash Road around 7 a.m.

Police say Lopez suffered serious injuries and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. A nursing supervisor said they had no additional information on Lopez’s injuries. A passenger in the car, 59-year old Cora Sperry was uninjured. (Sara Lauver)