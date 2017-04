PAXINOS — A Mount Carmel woman was hurt in an accident on Snydertown Road in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County this morning. State police say 28-year-old Ashley Knopp was traveling west when a deer ran in front of her vehicle.

Knopp struck the deer and was able to steer her car to the shoulder of the road. The accident took place just after 9 a.m. and Knopp was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No other vehicles were involved. (Ali Stevens)