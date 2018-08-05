Accident involving PSP SUV results in two fatalities

BERKS COUNTY—Two Lancaster County residents have died after their vehicle was struck by a state police SUV responding to a reported assault of a police officer. State police say the accident happened on Route 422 in Berks County Saturday morning, while a PSP marked patrol unit was traveling with its emergency lights and sirens activated and struck a vehicle on its driver side.

Troopers tell us 62-year-old James Cooling and 65-year-old Michele Cooling of Denver PA were pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper involved in the accident has not been identified and was taken to reading hospital for treatment of injuries. The impact of the crash push the police SUV and the Cooling vehicle into a third car, the passengers in that vehicle involved were also taken to Reading Hospital.