Accident involving multiple vehicles on Front Street, Sunbury

SUNBURY – Lots of traffic backups in Sunbury this morning thanks to an accident involving several vehicles. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. along North Front Street between Race and Line Streets. County communications says traffic is backed up in both directions, but the road is open. Allow yourself some extra time. We’ll have more details when they are available.
| April 12, 2018 |