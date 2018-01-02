Update: Route 61 open after crash near Shamokin

SHAMOKIN—A single vehicle accident closed a portion of Route 61 near Shamokin Tuesday. Northumberland County Communications tells us the accident happened around 1:15pm on Route 61 and the roadway was blocked for about an hour.

They say one vehicle overturned on the highway and the driver was trapped for some time. The driver was extricated and taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. No other injuries are being reported with the accident. It took crews about an hour to clear the roadway from the crash.