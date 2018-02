Accident causing slow goes on N Front Street in Sunbury

SUNBURY— A two vehicle accident may cause some delays if you are travel Route 147 through Sunbury. There was a two vehicle accident on North Front Street in Sunbury reported right around 3:40 pm. Northumberland County Communications says traffic is able to get around the accident where there are no injuries being reported. Motorists should expect slow goes between Race and Packer Street for a short period of time.