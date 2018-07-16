Update: All lanes on I-80 west open after crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY—As of 1 pm PennDOT says all lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are now open after a crash Monday after caused a lane restriction.

A multiple vehicle accident has caused a lane restriction on Interstate 80 in Union County Monday afternoon. PennDOT says there is a lane restriction on I-80 westbound near the Route 15 interchange due to a multiple vehicle accident.

Union County Communications says there were no injuries reported with the accident that was reported around 12:30pm. PennDOT says motorists should be alert and watch for slow moving traffic around the accident in that area.