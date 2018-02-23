Accident caused backlog on 1-80 at Route 147 interchange

TURBOT TOWNSHIP– There was a multiple vehicle crash being reported on Interstate 80 westbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County Friday afternoon. Union County Fire Wire said the accident happened just before 3:30 between Ext. 212B to I-180 and Ext. 212A to Route 147 South. Union County Communications did not have any information on the accident.

Traffic was backlogged for about an hour for west bounders when approaching Route 147 interchange. Traffic seems to be clearing from the area. The Fire Wire says it was a three vehicle accident with no injuries being reported.