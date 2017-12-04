Accident at intersection of Pine Street and Route 522 in Beaver Springs

BEAVERSPRINGS– A dump truck has overturned at the intersection of Route 235 and 522 in Beaver Springs, Snyder County. County Communications says the accident happened around 7:15 am in the southbound lane.

The intersection is blocked and traffic is being detoured while crews work to clear the road from the accident. Word is that the driver of the truck did free himself from the vehicle and is not injured. Details on how the accident happened are not available at this time. Motorist should avoid this intersection if possible.