Acccidental death of a contractor in Montour County

WKOK Staff | March 3, 2018 |

 

MONTOUR COUNTY – A follow up on a reported accidental death in Montour County February 21.  Milton state police say the incident occurred at a home on County Line Road in Anthony Township, Montour County.

 

Troopers say they responded to a report of a deceased male and it was discovered he was a contractor working on remodeling a house. Police say the male is identified as 63-year-old Vernon Seibel of Limestone Township, Montour County.

 

Troopers say Seibel may have had a medical episode which caused him to fall into an open basement entry. It is said to be not suspicious and someone witnessed the fall. An investigation is still pending.

 

