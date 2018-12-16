ACA sign-ups are down: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/16/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Government numbers show that sign-ups for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act are down nationally and in Pennsylvania with days left to enroll. The state Department of Insurance says signups in Pennsylvania through last week were just over 163,000, while signups at the same point a year ago were 206,000. This Saturday is the deadline to sign up for insurance in 2019.

Signups are down even though premiums in Pennsylvania are stable, consumers have more choice and many of the uninsured can still get government subsidies help through Healthcare.gov. Ultimately, about 400,000 Pennsylvanians signed up for the coverage in 2018, a slight dip from 2017. Coverage begins January 1. Next year there’s no penalty for being uninsured.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Jurors begin deliberating Monday in the trial of two men charged with killing a popular disc jockey outside a northeastern Pennsylvania bar five years ago. Prosecutors in Luzerne County say 29-year-old Roberto Battle and 37-year-old David Nealy had been kicked out of the now-closed Outsiders Bar in 2013, and shots later killed Michael Onley, who performed as DJ Mo. Nealy said he didn’t know Battle would fire. Battle’s attorney pointed the finger at a mutual acquaintance.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a body has been found on the roof of a residence hall at the University of Pittsburgh. University police responded to a report of the body at about 10 a.m. Saturday. The dead person was found on the roof of Lothrop Hall. City detectives and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene.

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of beagle mixes are on the mend after authorities say someone threw them out of a moving vehicle on a snowy New York highway. The dogs were rescued by a passing trucker, but one was so badly mangled that a front leg had to be amputated. New York State Police on Saturday asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects in the incident Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 near Whitney Point, about 16 miles (26 kilometers) north of Binghamton. So far, they said, they have no leads.

“These animals have been through a lot, and people need to understand that this is not OK,” said Amberly Ondria, shelter manager for the Broome County Humane Society. “This is not something that should be done.”

The trucker told investigators that the dogs were thrown out of the right, rear window of a dirty, rusty Dodge Durango heading north toward Cortland. State police said the trucker immediately stopped his big rig and brought the dogs to safety, scooping up the one that was severely injured while the other one, unscathed other than a few abrasions, followed on his own.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who illegally demolished a San Francisco house designed by the modernist architect Richard Neutra was ordered this week to rebuild it exactly as it was. The city Planning Commission also ordered Ross Johnston to add a sidewalk plaque telling the entire saga of the house’s origins in the 1930s, its demolition and replication. It’s not known whether he will follow through. A call and email message seeking comments from Johnston’s lawyer has not been returned.

Johnston had received permission only to remodel the two-story house he bought for $1.7 million in 2017 with a design that would have largely kept the first floor intact, the San Francisco Chronicle reported . Instead, everything but the garage door and frame of the house was knocked down. Johnston later applied for a retroactive demolition permit and asked to build a new three-story house that would expand the size from 1,300 to nearly 4,000 square feet (121 to 372 square meters). Johnston said he wanted to move his family of six into the larger home.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump; Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill. On WKOK and WKOK.com, NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Stephen Miller, senior adviser to Trump; Lanny Davis, adviser to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Collins; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. “Fox News Sunday” — Giuliani; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Orlando 96 Utah 89 Final L.A. Lakers 128 Charlotte 100 Final Detroit 113 Boston 104 Final Houston 105 Memphis 97 Final Chicago 98 San Antonio 93 Final Phoenix 107 Minnesota 99 Final Oklahoma City 110 L.A. Clippers 104 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final Calgary 2 Minnesota 1 Final OT Anaheim 2 Columbus 1 Final Montreal 5 Ottawa 2 Final SO N-Y Islanders 4 Detroit 3 Final SO Washington 4 Buffalo 3 Final OT Pittsburgh 4 L.A. Kings 3 Final OT Florida 4 Toronto 3 Final SO Nashville 2 New Jersey 1 Final Colorado 6 Dallas 4 Final Vancouver 5 Philadelphia 1 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Final Houston 29 N-Y Jets 22 Final Cleveland 17 Denver 16 Tennessee at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:00 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago 1:00 p.m. Detroit at Buffalo 1:00 p.m. Miami at Minnesota 1:00 p.m. Oakland at Cincinnati 1:00 p.m. Arizona at Atlanta 1:00 p.m. Dallas at Indianapolis 1:00 p.m. Washington at Jacksonville 1:00 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. New England at Pittsburgh 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Rams 8:20 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (1) Kansas 74 (17) Villanova 71 Final (3) Tennessee 102 Memphis 92 Final (12) North Carolina 103 (4) Gonzaga 90 Final (5) Michigan 70 W. Michigan 62 Final (7) Nevada 72 S. Dakota St. 68 Final OT (8) Auburn 75 UAB 71 Final (11) Texas Tech 82 Abilene Christian 48 Final (13) Virginia Tech 73 Washington 61 Final (14) Buffalo 73 S. Illinois 65 Final (15) Ohio St. 73 Bucknell 71 Final (18) Mississippi St. 70 Cincinnati 59 Final (19) Kentucky 88 Utah 61 Final (20) Arizona St. 76 Georgia 74 Final (22) Iowa 77 N. Iowa 54 Final (23) Furman 93 UNC-Wilmington 50 Final (25) Indiana 71 Butler 68 Final (26) Kansas St. 71 Georgia St. 59 Final Old Dominion 68 (27) Syracuse 62 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Atlanta at Brooklyn 3:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland 3:30 p.m. N-Y Knicks at Indiana 5:00 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Washington 6:00 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas 7:00 p.m. Miami at New Orleans 7:00 p.m. Toronto at Denver 8:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Vegas at N-Y Rangers 12:30 p.m. Arizona at Carolina 1:00 p.m. Calgary at St. Louis 3:00 p.m. Buffalo at Boston 5:00 p.m. Tampa Bay at Winnipeg 7:00 p.m. San Jose at Chicago 7:00 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver 10:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Final Houston 29 N-Y Jets 22 Final Cleveland 17 Denver 16 Tennessee at N-Y Giants 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:00 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago 1:00 p.m. Detroit at Buffalo 1:00 p.m. Miami at Minnesota 1:00 p.m. Oakland at Cincinnati 1:00 p.m. Arizona at Atlanta 1:00 p.m. Dallas at Indianapolis 1:00 p.m. Washington at Jacksonville 1:00 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. New England at Pittsburgh 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Rams 8:20 p.m. ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Green Bay at (9) Michigan St. 5:00 p.m. Saint Louis at (24) Houston 3:00 p.m.

