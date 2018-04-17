Abortion/down syndrome bill passes state house: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to prohibit abortions in Pennsylvania when the sole reason is that the fetus has or may have Down syndrome passed the state House on Monday by a comfortable margin. The Republican-majority chamber voted 139-56 to send the Senate a bill that supporters said would protect a vulnerable population.

“I think sometimes, ‘Oh my goodness, what if my parents for some reason didn’t think I was good enough as an unborn child?'” said House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, the prime sponsor. The fate of the bill is unclear in the Republican-controlled Senate, but Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf opposes it. Opponents argued it would violate the right of women to make their own decisions about abortion and cautioned against forcing parents to raise children with the genetic chromosomal disorder.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A change may be on the way concerning how drugs are dispensed under Pennsylvania’s worker’s compensation program. The state House on Monday voted 101 to 92 for a bill that was drawn up in response to reports in the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News about doctors and law firms specializing in worker’s compensation that were operating their own pharmacies.

The bill would direct the Labor and Industry Department to adopt a drug formulary, a proposal strongly backed by the state’s large business groups. Opponents argue the legislation is too vague and that injured workers are in a special category so shouldn’t be subject to the restrictions of a formulary. Supporters say formularies are widely used and will provide drugs that are medically necessary.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is recognizing the concealed-carry gun permits issued in two more states, but it is dropping its recognition of permits from Virginia. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office’s annually required review of concealed carry reciprocity agreements will add Alabama and Idaho to the list of recognized states for a total of 29.

Shapiro’s office says those states have requirements for concealed carry permits that either match or exceed Pennsylvania’s. However, his office says the agreement with Virginia will end in 30 days because Virginia doesn’t consider certain elements in background checks that Pennsylvania requires. Shapiro, meanwhile, is one of 17 Democratic state attorneys general who last fall wrote to Congress to oppose legislation that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Laura Ellsworth is trying to take advantage of back-and-forth TV attack ads in Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial primary to win votes, as rivals in the three-way contest clashed Monday over fundamental issues for leading business groups. Monday’s forum sponsored by a statewide developers’ trade association dealt largely with bread-and-butter questions for industry members, such as wage laws, permitting rules and health care costs.

But Ellsworth, a first-time candidate and suburban Pittsburgh commercial litigation attorney who played a prominent role in steering the city’s civic and business institutions, turned the crowd’s attention to the sharp-elbowed TV ads flying between fellow Republicans Scott Wagner and Paul Mango. In her closing remarks at the 90-minute forum sponsored by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Pennsylvania, she urged Republican primary voters to pick the person best able to beat Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the November general election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new Pennsylvania law is in place to help guide judges setting bail for defendants accused of domestic abuse. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday signed “Tierne’s Law ,” letting county courts set guidelines for assessing whether a defendant in such cases poses a threat. The state sentencing commission will develop model pretrial risk assessment standards.

The law also adds strangulation involving a family member or household member to the offenses for which an officer can arrest someone without a warrant. The law is named for Tierne Ewing, killed in Washington County in 2016 by her estranged husband after his release on charges he kidnapped and tortured her. He also shot himself to death.

Her family members sobbed as Wolf signed the legislation in the governor’s Capitol reception room.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania traffic deaths are at their lowest number since such records began to be kept in 1928. The state Transportation Department said Monday that 1,137 people died on roadways last year, fueled by drops in impaired driver crashes, pedestrian deaths and fatalities involving victims who weren’t wearing seatbelts or other proper restraints.

The total is a decline of 51 from 2016. Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards says her agency is working to inform people, adopt innovations, enforce laws and make low-cost safety upgrades. PennDOT is operating a new crash information tool that lets people see how many crashes have occurred in a given location.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s chief accuser on Monday rejected a defense allegation that she manufactured her account of sexual molestation and was backed up by her mother, who said the comedian apologized and called himself a “sick man.” Andrea Constand withstood a defense cross-examination that sought to expose her as a con artist who set Cosby up.

She left the witness stand at his retrial without having budged off her allegation that he drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. “Did you ever fabricate a scheme to falsely accuse him for money?” Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau asked her on Monday. “No, sir,” Constand replied.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store’s bathroom and refused to leave. Mayor Jim Kenney says he was pleased Starbucks executives traveled to his city on Monday to talk about what happened and “were very contrite.” The Democratic mayor says they are going to make sure “this doesn’t happen again.”

Starbucks has said it wants to add training for store managers on “unconscious bias.” The two arrested men later were released without charges. Their arrests have drawn condemnation including by Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson. Police were called to the store after the men were denied use of the bathroom because they hadn’t bought anything and refused to leave. Johnson says he appreciates “the transparency and the spirit with which” Starbucks and the city are “working together.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Patients in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program should be able to obtain the drug in dry leaf or flower form for vaporization by sometime this summer, the Wolf administration announced Monday. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said she was accepting that and other recommendations made recently by an advisory panel, including the addition of four medical conditions to the list of those qualified to use medical marijuana.

State law prevents dispensaries from selling marijuana that’s designed to be smoked, but consumer advocate Chris Goldstein has said patients who buy the dry leaf product are able to smoke it instead of vaporize it.

Levine said the option of dry leaf or flower form could make the drug cheaper to produce and less expensive for patients. The Washington, D.C.-based Marijuana Policy Project said the change will help the state’s patients.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida high school student who triggered an international discussion on whether women should have to wear bras is mobilizing girls to go braless to protest dress codes she says are unfairly strict for girls. The Bradenton Herald reports Lizzy Martinez’ “Bracott” is encouraging her female classmates to arrive to school braless to send a message to school administrators that requiring the undergarment is sexist. On April 2, Martinez didn’t wear a bra and said school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The dress code doesn’t specifically address bras. A district spokesman declined to comment.

LONDON (AP) — We’re finding out more about the effects of the Cambridge Analytica scandal on the online world. A British propaganda expert who has studied the company says the firm that helped Donald Trump’s presidential campaign used false statements and anti-Muslim messages to hold sway over the political landscape in the U.S. The messages were aimed at spreading fear and resentment in swing states that Trump needed to win the presidency. University of Essex lecturer Emma Briant made the comments in essays submitted to the media committee of the U.K. Parliament’s as part of its inquiry into fake news. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says a long-tailed mouse found only in Colorado and Wyoming will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act. The agency rejected a petition filed by homebuilders and ranchers who argued the Preble’s meadow jumping mouse should not be protected. They said it isn’t a distinct subspecies but is essentially the same as other, more plentiful mice. The mouse was listed as threatened in 1998.. Opponents say the protections result in costly and unnecessary restrictions on land use.

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan gym patron looking for a WiFi connection found one named “remote detonator,” prompting an evacuation and precautionary search of the facility by a bomb-sniffing dog. The Saginaw News reports nothing was found in the search Sunday at Planet Fitness in Saginaw Township, about 85 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Saginaw Township police Chief Donald Pussehl says the patron brought the WiFi connection’s name to the attention of a manager, who evacuated the building and called police. The gym was closed for about three hours as police responded. Pussehl says there’s “no crime or threat,” so no charges are expected. He notes people often have odd names for WiFi connections. Planet Fitness says the manager was following company procedure for when there’s suspicion about a safety issue.

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire men are trying to spread some positivity in Nashua with their feel-good signs. NH1 reports Greg Amaral and Wendell Walker have stood in downtown Nashua with signs carrying positive messages each weekend since Easter Sunday. They say their goal is to encourage people to be happy and follow their dreams.

Photographer Craig Michaud shared a picture of the pair on Facebook. Michaud tagged Mayor Jim Donchess, who later shared the post on his page. Donchess appreciates Amaral and Walker’s campaign. He says they’re helping Nashua become “a city of kindness.” Amaral says they’ve seen “an outpouring of beautiful people” since they started their mission. The duo welcomes anyone who would like to join them.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sure, you can get Domino’s to deliver a pizza to your front door or to your office. But what about having one delivered to you at a beach, park or some other outdoor area? The pizza chain says it will begin making deliveries to 150,000 outdoor locations. Among the places where you can be to get a pizza dropped off: under the Gateway Arch, at the Las Vegas welcome sign — or any of a number of places, including beaches, parks and other landmarks. You can find out the places you can get a delivery on the company’s web site or its app.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dwyane Wade turned in a vintage performance and scored 28 points to spoil the 76ers’ 17-game winning streak and led the Miami Heat to a 113-103 Game 2 win over Philadelphia and even the first-round playoff series.

ATLANTA (AP) — Julio Teheran outpitched Aaron Nola for a rare night of success at SunTrust Park and the Atlanta Braves snapped the Philadelphia Phillies’ six-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory. Teheran allowed one run, five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in six innings. He began the night 3-10 with a 6.20 ERA and 21 homers allowed in 19 starts at the Braves’ second-year stadium, but Teheran kept the Phillies guessing with a tough slider. The Phillies play on WKOK. When the Phillies are on 1070AM WKOK, our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trevor Story drilled a three-run home run, German Marquez pitched six effective innings and the Colorado Rockies kept their road surge going with a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Story bounced back from a miserable series in Washington by sending a pitch from Steven Brault into the bleachers in left field with one out in the fourth at frigid and blustery PNC Park to break open a close game. Charlie Blackmon also homered for Colorado.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 12 Miami 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 8 Texas 4

Final Oakland 8 Chi White Sox 1

Final Seattle 2 Houston 1

Baltimore at Boston 11:05 a.m., postponed

Kansas City at Toronto 7:07 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 6 Pittsburgh 2

Final Washington 8 N-Y Mets 6

Final Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 1

Final Cincinnati 10 Milwaukee 4

Final L-A Dodgers 10 San Diego 3

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 7:05 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Miami 113 Philadelphia 103

Final Golden State 116 San Antonio 101

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 4 Boston 2

Final New Jersey 5 Tampa Bay 2

Final Colorado 5 Nashville 3

Final San Jose 8 Anaheim 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Miami at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City at Toronto 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

Boston at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Washington at Columbus 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Vegas at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved