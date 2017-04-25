Home
Abduction and sexual assault reported in Lower Northumberland County

WKOK Staff

REBUCK – State Police are investigating the possible abduction and sexual assault of an unnamed female. According to reports, the suspect entered through an unlocked door and took the victim to a different location, where the alleged assault occurred.   The incident reportedly took place on April 23 between 2:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. in Washington Township, Northumberland County.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Stonington State Police. Troopers remind residents to keep their doors and windows locked.  (Ali Stevens)

