 A workshop to help manage conflict next week

LEWISBURG – Conflict, whether it comes at home or in the work place, is inevitable to occur. But an upcoming workshop in Lewisburg can help you manage those tense times. The community workshop series, “Managing Conflict in your Life” begins Wednesday at the East Buffalo Township building in Lewisburg. Part two is Wednesday, February 21, followed by part three Wednesday, March 7.

Susan Jordan, Executive Director, Central Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center, Inc, “People will be learning things, they’ll be exploring these ideas, they’ll be learning some practical strategies. Then they’ll go off and do their thing for two weeks and then come back two weeks later, learn some more things, and then come back two weeks later and we’ll wrap it up.”

You’re asked to consider a donation as admission for attendance at each workshop.

Jordan says one exercise that will be discussed in the workshop is transforming the quality of interacting with each other, “Through deep listening, helping people get clarity of what their issues are, helping people listen to themselves sometimes, and also helping them make decisions together.

Hear more of Jordan’s WKOK Sunrise interview at WKOK.com and sign up for the workshop at csvmediation.com