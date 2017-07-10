A woman was ejected from a weekend wreck

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP – A Milton woman is in critical condition after her SUV overturned in a crash Saturday. The vehicle flipped along Buffalo Road, near Buffalo Creek Road, around 11:30pm Saturday. Injured was 23-year-old Kristina Reynolds, she was taken to Geisinger Medical Center and she is in critical condition.

State police say they were unsure if she was ejected from the vehicle, she was found about 25-feet from the crash. They also searched for several hours to make sure there were no other victims nearby. Volunteers from the Mifflinburg Fire Company and Ambulance crews assisted at the scene. (Christopher Elio)