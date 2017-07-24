A woman is assaulted with a radio at a juvenile lock-up

MAHONING TOWNSHIP – A staffer at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Mahoning Township, Montour County was attacked by a teenager earlier this month. State police say the female staff member was assaulted by a 15-year-old female inmate at the treatment unit. The teen used a radio to attack the victim.

The teen—who police do not identify because she is too young—was trying to get the security code for the exit so she could escape. The 15-year-old did escape from one room and then fought with staff before she was subdued. . An aggravated assault charge was filed, and the accused remains in the custody of North Central Secure Facility. (Christopher Elio)