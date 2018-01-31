 A wide range of local opinions on the President’s speech

SUNBURY – On WKOK’s talkshow On The Mark Wednesday, we heard a wide range of opinions on the President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

One supporter of the president, a caller named Joe from Denver, PA, said the president hit a home run, and he said, watching the Democratic leaders at the speech, it was clear to him that they hate America, “That’s a democratic hallmark, the party of the working man, standing up for the working American, they’ve been oppressed by the evil corporation and all this other garbage they used to give us for years. It wasn’t just non-partisan like before; this was utter contempt and hatred.”

Other callers and emailers said the president’s remarks were suspect, and Chris from Milton said it was in fact, the Presidentwho was full of hate, “Trump’s use of the Mexican gang, and what-not, for introducing his immigration policy, was very counter-productive…it was pretty hateful.”

One listener said, after fact checking of the President’s speech, on average, his remarks were ‘mostly true’ but that President Trump claimed credit for other people’s accomplishments.