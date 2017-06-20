A volunteer was treated after a Mount Carmel fire

Mount Carmel home, heavily damaged by fire

MOUNT CARMEL – One unidentified fire fighter was overcome by heat exhaustion during an active fire fight in Mount Carmel Tuesday morning. The News Item newspaper reports the volunteer was treated at the scene of the blaze in a double home on North Chestnut Street.

One side of the home was heavily damaged and other side had light damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation and a fire marshal has been summoned. Crews did prevent the home from being destroyed or spreading to neighboring homes. The 2am blaze involved crews from Mount Carmel, Shamokin, Kulpmont, Atlas, Frackville and Ashland.

The News Item identified occupants as the Moroz family and Roman Niedwiedz. The volunteer who was hurt was said to have recovered at the scene.