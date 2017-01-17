A Valley World War II veteran has died

NORTHUMBERLAND – Robert Zimmerman Sr. of Northumberland has died. He was one of the Valley’s World War II Veterans and former owner of Zimmerman Motors. He is being remembered for his love of veterans activities and particularly, parading in restored military vehicles.

Fran Zartman, a local community supporter, is a friend of the family, “I had the privilege of driving a World War II Jeep during parades and other veterans’ events. Bob just loved to go for a ride in the Jeep after the service.”

Zartman says Zimmerman was an upstanding member of the community, “Every time you greeted the man, he was nothing but a gentleman. [He was] kind, receptive and couldn’t do enough for his community. Couldn’t do enough for a friend.”

Zimmerman Motors was founded by Robert Zimmerman Sr.’s parents, and continues under the ownership of Bob Zimmerman Jr.

Jeff Pontius says his father grew up with Zimmerman, “My grandparents and his grandparents sold cars in Sunbury. I believe, at the time, Zimmerman sold Studebakers and my family sold Buicks. They grew up as kids together. My dad and him graduated together in 1943 or 1944 and they both went off in the Army. They were in different divisions of Patton’s Third Army.”

Pontius says Zimmerman was proud of his service in the war, “He was a wonderful personality and always wore his World War II uniform for different events, going to parades.”

Robert Zimmerman, Sr. died at his home in Florida on Sunday. He was 91. Funeral service arrangements have not yet been announced.