A Valley discrimination case is settled out of court

WILLIAMSPORT – No details are being disclosed, but a discrimination case involving Weis Markets has been resolved. The private, out of court settlement, was reached between the company and Jason Allen, an African-American employee from Sunbury who works at the store’s warehouse in Milton.

PennLive.com reports, no terms of the settlement were discussed in U.S. Middle District Court. The Sunbury man was an employee since 2012, claiming in his complaint he repeatedly had been passed over for promotion in favor of similarly situated or less qualified Caucasians.

Allen says the discriminatory practice is evident in the racial imbalance of the chain’s workforce, management and supervisory staff. Pennlive reported Allen’s suit claimed Weis’ executive leadership “has executed a top-down promotion policy, which consistently, systematically and willfully discriminates on the basis of race.”