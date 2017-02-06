A two-week reprieve for boaters who use Lake Augusta

SUNBURY — On Lake Augusta, boating season was supposed to end in late July for repairs planned for the Fabridam, but boaters have received a two-week reprieve. State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) worked to get boating season extended through August 20th instead.

John Clifford, manager of the Shikellamy State Park, talked about the repairs that will be done to the dam, when the dam is deflated in August. He said two of dam’s seven inflatable bags will be replaced, along with inspection and possible repairs to other bags. There will also be construction of a temporary causeway, “Our goal is to get all of this done in 2017 so we are not doing this again next year. But, there are enough variables in this between the weather and the manufacturer and everything else that there aren’t any guarantees.”

Clifford added that this is an ambitious effort in a short period of time, “We should keep in mind that when we did the bag in 2012, it actually took us six weeks to do one bag. And, we’re looking at doing two bags in the same time frame this time.”

The Shikellamy State Park Marina docks will come out on Tuesday, August 15 and then Saturday, August 19th, deflation of the Fabridam will begin. Those who wish to have boats on the water during Sunbury River Festival will need to launch from areas other than the Marina, since docks will have been removed and the boat launch will be closed. (Ali Stevens)