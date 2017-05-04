A tourist destination right in your backyard

SUNBURY – You never think of the place where you live as a great place to visit. Next week, 8-12, the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau will be having “Backyard Tourism Week.”

If you stop in at the Visitor’s Center, or visit their site at www.visitcentralPA.org, they’ll have information and some giveaways, Andrew Miller, Executive Director, was on WKOK Sunrise talking about what The Valley has to offer, “I try to promote people to be a backyard tourist, basically a tourism ambassador and discover what’s in your own backyard. Statistics show that 44% of people that come to Pennsylvania are visiting friends and family, and we want to be sure that when they come to visit you, that you know what’s going on your own backyard.”

One of those hidden gems is “The River Rat Brew Trail,” which is eleven breweries in The Valley that have come together to create a unique Central PA experience for visitors. They are developing what they are calling a “passport” for the summer, “What we’ve done is, we’ve reached out to all the brewers, and we’re asking them to offer us great deals, and incentives and discounts from June 1 – August 31. There’s going to be a small price for the passport, however the value that you get will far exceed the amount that the passport will actually charge.”

If the history of Central PA interests you, the ‘Heritage Alliance Passport’ may be more your speed. The goal of this passport is to promote the history and the heritage of The Valley which involves 15 historic stops and exhibits. The passport is free, and includes the potential for prizes for frequent use. For more information on “Backyard Tourism Week” and all the events going on this spring and summer, please go to VisitCentralPA.org or our website at WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)