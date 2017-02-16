A tour of the future Union County YMCA

LEWISBURG — Stakeholders in the future Union County YMCA got a tour of the building Wednesday night in Lewisburg. The $13.8-million facility will be located in the old Walmart building next to Weis Markets in Lewisburg. Weis Markets purchased the building and donated it to the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.

Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the YMCA, is excited for the project to get underway and talked about Wednesday night’s special tour of the building, “We are calling it a Vision Tour, so that we can bring in the folks that are helping to raise the money, and also prospects and potential donors that are interested in giving major gifts to the campaign. So, if they can come in and see it and hear it and hear the stories hear the ideas and the needs in the community that we are going to be addressing, and who it all is going to serve, because the Y is here for everybody.”

McDowell said there are many naming opportunities for people wanting to donate to the project, “We don’t have a name for the Y yet, really. It started under the Union County branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, but we would love to put a name on it, so that opportunity is there to name the YMCA and name the natatorium.”

She gave their latest timeline, “The fundraising is all taking place now. We applied for a state grant and we are also looking at new market tax credits. When all of those come together, and when all the money is raised is when we can start. So, we have different time lines for those different avenues of funding and the end of this year would be ideal.”

The YMCA is working with local architects and builders to design the new interior spaces, gymnasium and pools. The Y will have an indoor competitive pool for the Lewisburg High School Swim Team and large-scale swim instruction. They will also house Evangelical Hospital Physical Therapy, Mid-State Occupational Health Services and Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging. (Ali Stevens)