Snyder County chicken house destroyed in Saturday blaze

WEST BEAVER TWP — A fire destroyed a chicken house and killed an unknown number of chickens in West Beaver Township, Snyder County Saturday morning. The call came in around 6:40am, with several fire companies responding.

The fire was under control as of 9:30am according to Snyder County Communications. No injuries were reported, but according to the Daily Item the owner of the barn said the entire barn was destroyed and every chicken inside perished in the fire. A state police fire marshal will be conducting an investigation.